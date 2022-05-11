Large amount of RVs recalled for fire risk

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - More than 100,000 RVs from model years 2021 through 2023 are under recall for a fire risk with the quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the federal agency in charge of vehicle safety recalls, announced the fittings were made by Texas-based Flex Tech with contaminated brass.
While the brass fittings may appear perfectly normal, the contamination created a weakness in the metal in such a way that when tightening the fitting, it can crack and LP gas may escape.
A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or death.
Dealers will inspect the LP system quick disconnect fittings for cracks, perform an LP system leak test and replace any fittings as necessary, free of charge.
Letters to customers are expected to be mailed out by July.
Owners may contact the applicable customer service number for their vehicle model. See the recall report for the list of phone numbers.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.
Open the PDF below to view a list of recalled models.