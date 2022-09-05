LaQuinston Sharp of MSU named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - LaQuinston Sharp of Mississippi State has been named the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week after his team’s victory over Memphis.
The Southeastern Conference announced its Week 1 Football Players of the Week on Monday.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was named the Offensive Player of the Week.
Christopher Smith of Georgia and Bumper Pool of Arkansas were named Co-Defensive Players of the Week.
Barion Brown of Kentucky was named Special Teams Player of the Week.
Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan was named Freshman of the Week.
Sharp and Darrian Dalcourt of Alabama were named Co-Offensive Linemen of the Week.
Brenton Cox Jr. of Florida and Jordan Domineck of Arkansas were named Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week.