Landmark church in Wren destroyed by tornado

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- A landmark church on Highway 45 with a storied history was destroyed by a tornado in Monroe County Friday night.
Tranquil Methodist Church is gone after standing for over one hundred years. The original church was built in 1847 before being rebuilt in 1915. The second iteration of the church was destroyed by a tornado in 1920. Pastor Dr. Raymond Rooney says they plan to rebuild again for a fourth time.
Debris now covers the front end of Tranquil Methodist Cemetery. Some headstones were toppled.
Dr. Rooney says he left a hopeful message for his congregation when they met at a member's workshop Sunday, quoting Psalm 122:11.
"I was glad when they said 'Let us go to the house of the Lord,'" Dr. Rooney said. "That has a whole new meaning for us at Tranquil."
A fundraiser for the church can be found through this link.