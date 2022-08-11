Lamar County superintendent describes injuries from school bus crash as minor

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A school bus wrecked Thursday afternoon north of Sulligent.
It happened on Highway 17 north of Sulligent.
Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said eight people were on the bus, including the driver.
He said five students were hurt, two were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized.
Lamar County School District Superintendent Vance Herron described the injuries as minor.
The police chief confirmed the bus clipped a guardrail, went down a hill and lodged between two trees.
Herron identified the bus number as 23-67. He said the ages of the children on board ranged from 7 to 18.