Lafayette County power companies say customers are lucky after winter weather mix

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton,
Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond,
Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy
fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of
west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to
fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps
across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may
result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

Lafayette County power companies say customers are lucky after winter weather mix

  • Updated
  • 0

Northeast Mississippi Electric Power employees said they're lucky that more people weren't without power after freezing rain and low temperatures moved through northeast portions of the state the week of January 1, 2023.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Local power companies are doing what they can to stay connected to customers following an intense round of winter weather.

Northeast Mississippi Electric Power employees said they're lucky that more people weren't without power after freezing rain and low temperatures moved through northeast portions of the state the week of January 1, 2023.

"With the winter weather, you have the issues of it raining on power lines and ice forming there. Then also trees and limbs falling on lines," said Marlin Williams, Manager of Member Services at Northeast Mississippi Electric Power. "We do our best throughout the year to have an aggressive right of way program and that's just keeping the trees and bushes trimmed back so that when a winter storm or winter activity happens it doesn't have limbs and trees falling on lines."

When NE MS Electric Power customers experience an outage, they can contact the power company by using a mobile app called NE-Mobile.

Another local power company, Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power, also has customers in the Lafayette County area.

The morning of January 2, Tallahatchie Valley let its customers know that it had been working through the night to restore power to the area customers who had lost it.

Tags

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

Reporter/Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you