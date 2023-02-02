Lafayette County power companies say customers are lucky after winter weather mix

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Local power companies are doing what they can to stay connected to customers following an intense round of winter weather.
Northeast Mississippi Electric Power employees said they're lucky that more people weren't without power after freezing rain and low temperatures moved through northeast portions of the state the week of January 1, 2023.
"With the winter weather, you have the issues of it raining on power lines and ice forming there. Then also trees and limbs falling on lines," said Marlin Williams, Manager of Member Services at Northeast Mississippi Electric Power. "We do our best throughout the year to have an aggressive right of way program and that's just keeping the trees and bushes trimmed back so that when a winter storm or winter activity happens it doesn't have limbs and trees falling on lines."
When NE MS Electric Power customers experience an outage, they can contact the power company by using a mobile app called NE-Mobile.
Another local power company, Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power, also has customers in the Lafayette County area.
The morning of January 2, Tallahatchie Valley let its customers know that it had been working through the night to restore power to the area customers who had lost it.