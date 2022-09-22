Lack of carbon dioxide results in a beer shortage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A lack of carbon dioxide is causing a shortage of beer nationwide.
The beer industry was hit hard by the pandemic, but they are not out of the woods yet. There are now reports of a C02 shortage, which is causing a massive delay in deliveries.
Quinton Pannell is the manager of Restaurant Tyler in Starkville. He has waited nearly six months for some shipments that used to take only a week to arrive.
“Sometimes we have got to pass those price changes along to our customers. There are probably some people we miss out on just because we have no other choice but to make sure we can continue to run our operation how we need to,” says Pannell.
Part of the shortage can by attributed to the extended heat, because demand for beer and c02 soars when the temperatures do. Sources say another reason is from a lack of ammonia plants this year. These factors are causing stress for many restaurants.
“These little dollars start to add up and affect what we can do and what we can't do. It adds stress to our day to day operations,” Pannell said. “As well as good restaurants are consistent restaurants and it makes it really hard to be consistent. Whenever we can't get product consistently.”
Beer lovers like Austin Molnar are hoping prices don’t rise too much.
“Hopefully not too much, but it just might result into drinking more craft beers from local breweries as opposed to national brands,” says Molnar.