Labor Day Weekend: Natchez Trace rangers made 10 DUI arrests from Attala to Lee counties

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Natchez Trace Parkway rangers made 10 DUI arrests in a 100-mile stretch over the Labor Day weekend.
The stretch of roadway is between Attala and Lee counties.
Rangers screened approximately 435 vehicles over two days, issued 26 citations and 42 warnings.
“Based on what we’ve seen, impaired drivers, especially those under the influence of drugs, continue to be a problem,” District Ranger John Hearne said. “Expect to see more checkpoints and an increased level of patrol activity along the Parkway as we work to keep the park safe for everyone.”
The Natchez Trace Parkway spans 444 miles from Natchez, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee.