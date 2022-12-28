Kossuth Water customers have been without water since weekend

KOSSUTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Kossuth Water customers have been without water since the Christmas weekend.
The water company shared the following statement on Christmas Eve:
"Today December 24, 2022. Due to the increment of the weather and tanks being empty. We ask that all customers please conserve as much water as possible and do not use unless absolutely necessary. We ask that all customer's boil water for at least 1 to 3 minutes when using. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers.
Our office is closed from December 23rd to December 26th and will resume working hours on December 27th at 7:30 a.m. Hope everyone has a Happy Holiday."
That's the last update.
The company told WTVA on Tuesday it was in the process of refilling tanks and water may be restored on Wednesday. If customers do receive water, they are to boil the water until further notice.