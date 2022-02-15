 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Kosciusko wildfire contained after burning over 200 acres

  Updated
  • 0

KOSCIUSKO, Attala County (WTVA) - Calls of new fires continue today after one burned over 200 acres Monday afternoon.

The wildfire broke out at 1:30 p.m. Monday on County Road 1030 in Kosciusko and spread to 280 acres.

The fire was so widespread that it took 15 to 18 firefighters to finally contain it around 6:30 p.m. that evening.

While the fire was still raging, there were a reported six to eight homes in danger of being burned.

Combined efforts included a helicopter observation from the Mississippi Forestry Commission, while firefighters on the ground used dozers to battle the blaze.

The cause of the Attala county fire is currently under investigation.

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

