Kosciusko wildfire contained after burning over 200 acres

KOSCIUSKO, Attala County (WTVA) - Calls of new fires continue today after one burned over 200 acres Monday afternoon.
The wildfire broke out at 1:30 p.m. Monday on County Road 1030 in Kosciusko and spread to 280 acres.
The fire was so widespread that it took 15 to 18 firefighters to finally contain it around 6:30 p.m. that evening.
While the fire was still raging, there were a reported six to eight homes in danger of being burned.
Combined efforts included a helicopter observation from the Mississippi Forestry Commission, while firefighters on the ground used dozers to battle the blaze.
The cause of the Attala county fire is currently under investigation.