 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kosciusko police charged three with murder

  • Updated
  • 0

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kosciusko police arrested three people in connection to a fatal shooting on Friday, April 29. They are also still trying to find one woman for questioning.

The shooting happened at North Side Park.

Officers said they charged Michael Summers, Tashey Johnson and Aaliyah Lusk with murder for the shooting death of Kenwon Riley.

A judge set their bonds at $250,000 each.

Kiara Brown, Shooting Arrest, Kosciusko - June 3, 2022

Kiara Brown, Source: Kosciusko Police Department.

Kosciusko police are looking for Kiara Brown, 20, in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case or Brown should call Kosciusko police at (662)-289-3131.

Tags

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you