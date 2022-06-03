Kosciusko police charged three with murder

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kosciusko police arrested three people in connection to a fatal shooting on Friday, April 29. They are also still trying to find one woman for questioning.
The shooting happened at North Side Park.
Officers said they charged Michael Summers, Tashey Johnson and Aaliyah Lusk with murder for the shooting death of Kenwon Riley.
A judge set their bonds at $250,000 each.
Kosciusko police are looking for Kiara Brown, 20, in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case or Brown should call Kosciusko police at (662)-289-3131.