Kindergarten readiness scores not at pre-pandemic levels

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Kindergarten students made gains over the course of the 2021-22 school year, but fell short of pre-pandemic achievement levels, according to new data from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).

The results are from the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment which is administered each fall and spring.

The results give teachers and parents a better understanding of what their students know upon entering and leaving kindergarten.

According to the data released on Thursday, 31.8% of kindergarten students scored kindergarten ready in the fall of 2021.

That percentage rose to 57.7% when the kindergarten students were retested in the spring.

Compare that to the spring 2019 score of 65.6% which is when the test was last administered before COVID-19 temporarily halted testing.

Some spring scores are listed below.

Note: The goal each spring is to score 681.

  • Aberdeen School District - 647
  • Alcorn County School District - 722
  • Amory School District - 748
  • Baldwyn School District - 601
  • Booneville School District - 702
  • Calhoun County School District - 689
  • Chickasaw County School District - 709
  • Choctaw County School District - 740
  • Columbus School District - 624
  • Corinth School District - 677
  • Grenada School District - 690
  • Itawamba County School District - 713
  • Kosciusko School District - 755
  • Lafayette County School District - 678
  • Lee County School District - 691
  • Louisville School District - 695
  • Lowndes County School District - 681
  • Monroe County School District - 737
  • Nettleton School District - 718
  • New Albany School District - 686
  • North Tippah School District - 709
  • Noxubee County School District - 590
  • Okolona School District - 702
  • Oxford School District - 740
  • Pontotoc City School District - 726
  • Pontotoc County School District - 701
  • Prentiss County School District - 677
  • South Panola School District - 691
  • South Tippah School District - 706
  • Starkville Oktibbeha School District - 654
  • Tishomingo County School District - 676
  • Tupelo School District - 670
  • Union County School District - 745
  • Water Valley School District - 667
  • Webster County School District - 716
  • West Point School District - 674
  • Winona School District - 637

Open this link to view the full report.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

