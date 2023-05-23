Kidnapping arrest made after teenager found dead Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The coroner has identified the teenager who was found dead Tuesday morning in Tupelo.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Denasia McGregory, 16, of Houston.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check at approximately 3:30 in the 100 block of Stone Street. The location is down the street from the West Main Street Shopping Center.
They then found the victim dead.
Police detained a person of interest. WTVA was later able to confirm the arrest of Labrandon Tumblin, 19.
Tupelo Police booked him into the Lee County jail shortly before 9 a.m. on a felony kidnapping charge. WTVA is working to get a mugshot.
The victim and Tumblin had been dating each other, family members of the victim told WTVA Chief Videographer Alvin Ivy.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.