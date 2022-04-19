Kemper County man arrested for terrorist threats in Monroe County

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Kemper County is accused of making terrorist threats against school law enforcement in Monroe County.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Cedrick Jones was arrested Monday morning, April 18 near Hamilton School.
He faces two counts of making terrorist threats.
A school resource officer alerted the sheriff’s office that he and another school official received threats over the phone, the sheriff said.
Jones claimed he was on his way to the school to carry out those threats, according to the sheriff.