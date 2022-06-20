Kelly hosts ceremony for students attending military academies

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Congressman Trent Kelly, R-Miss., held a ceremony on Monday for eight students attending one of the nation’s military academies.
Kelly nominated them from Mississippi’s First Congressional District which the Congressmen represents.
Anastasia Winters of Columbus and Taylor Kitakis of Calhoun City (not pictured) will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Morgan Mitchell of Amory and Samuel Rossetti of New Albany will attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Mitchell Shettles, also of New Albany, will attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Thomas Dickerson Jr. of Senatobia will attend the U.S. Military Academy.
Joshua Flores of Southaven will attend the U.S. Naval Academy.
Mary Murphy, also of Southaven, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.