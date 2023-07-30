Keeping up with your blooms in the Mississippi heat

TUPELO, Miss. - Agriculture is one of the top industries affected by heat. A flower farm in Tupelo is no different.
Fresh Farm grows flowers among other crops. Tending to blooms in Mississippi heat takes precision. Founder and owner Mori Freeze has to wake up at 5:30 in the morning to care for the crops. But, she says there are some positives to living in Mississippi as a flower farmer.
“I water early so that the plants have a chance to absorb the water instead of it just being evaporated when the sun is so hot and it will cause more wilting, if you water in the middle of the day,” Freeze said. “And, it's just a lot of lost evaporation when you do that. I love all the different blooms that you can have in our Mississippi heat. It is beneficial in some ways, you know, you get to have some great balloons. So I enjoy that a lot.”
Other tips to keep flowers safe in the heat
- Provide the right amount of shade for the plants.
- Make sure there are enough nutrients in the soil.
- Pick the right plants for your climate.