...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Keeping up with your blooms in the Mississippi heat

Fresh Farm flowers

Different flowers at Fresh Farm in Tupelo. Photo Date: July 30, 2023

 By: Sami Roebuck

TUPELO, Miss. - Agriculture is one of the top industries affected by heat. A flower farm in Tupelo is no different.

Fresh Farm grows flowers among other crops. Tending to blooms in Mississippi heat takes precision. Founder and owner Mori Freeze has to wake up at 5:30 in the morning to care for the crops. But, she says there are some positives to living in Mississippi as a flower farmer.

“I water early so that the plants have a chance to absorb the water instead of it just being evaporated when the sun is so hot and it will cause more wilting, if you water in the middle of the day,” Freeze said. “And, it's just a lot of lost evaporation when you do that. I love all the different blooms that you can have in our Mississippi heat. It is beneficial in some ways, you know, you get to have some great balloons. So I enjoy that a lot.”

Other tips to keep flowers safe in the heat

  1. Provide the right amount of shade for the plants.
  2. Make sure there are enough nutrients in the soil.
  3. Pick the right plants for your climate.

