Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County.
Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments.
Law enforcement tried to pull over the suspects’ vehicle but was instead led on a chase that ended in Crawford.
Seven juveniles occupied the vehicle. Officers arrested five at the scene and Starkville Police arrested a sixth suspect on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The seventh juvenile remains at large.
Because of the suspects’ ages, Watson would not identify them.
They all face charges of auto burglary, felony fleeing and armed robbery. The armed robbery charge stems from a separate incident.