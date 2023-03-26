Just outside Amory, people in Smithville are left without homes

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two minutes… that’s all the Thompsons had to take shelter from Friday’s tornado.
“So we had went to a neighbors house and busted in the storm cellar and as soon as we get out of my truck it was hitting,” C.J. Thompson explained, “It was pushing us. So, we are got our babies in. Me and our neighbor… we push the door closed. And, by that time then it was already barreling down on us.”
Originally they were going to ride out the storm in their home. But, they changed their minds last minute.
“Just looking at their house now. I hate to think what might’ve happened had they not got out of that house,” neighbor Branna Kimbrough said. “I’m glad that they chose to come and be with us. Whether it was in our storm shelter or somewhere else. I’m glad that they got out with two little kids. And yes, I mean they lost everything but they have they have each other still left and that’s a blessing.”
Kimbrough says the neighborhood has come together to help each other. Opening her shelter to the Thompson’s did just that. But, Kimbrough says even strangers are reaching out and that’s what amazes her.
“I mean people have stopped by that you don’t even know. They ask if you want lunch, water, ‘Can we help you clean up your yard?’” Kimbrough continues, “I mean it just restores your faith in you know in humanity Is what it does.”
