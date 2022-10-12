 Skip to main content
Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing

Jarquavious Doss on trial for murder of Rob Cox

Jarquavious Doss (left) is on trial for the murder of Rob Cox in Houston, Mississippi, on Oct. 26, 2020. Photo Date: Oct. 11, 2022.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.

Jarquavious Doss was convicted of capital murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Prosecutors brought him to trial for the killing of Rob Cox.

He and his stepdaughter had traveled to Houston with the intent to buy a car from someone whom they had been talking with on social media.

Police say three people ambushed them instead, and Cox was shot in a struggle before he died.

Court will resume Thursday where a jury will be asked to decide if Doss should get life with or without parole.

