Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo prepares for annual charity ball

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dresses are laid out and the suits are pressed and ready for Friday's charity ball in Tupelo.
The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo is holding its 60th annual gala at the Cadence Bank Arena.
The event kicks off Friday night at 7:00 and will feature dinner by members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo, as well as dancing.
The charity ball is the Junior Auxiliary's only fundraiser of the year and raises money to help serve the children of Tupelo and Lee County.
The Citizen of the Year will also be announced Friday night. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the door.