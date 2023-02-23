 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo prepares for annual charity ball

  • Updated
  • 0
Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo preparing for its annual gala ball. Photo Date: Feb. 23, 2023.

Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo preparing for its annual gala ball. Photo Date: Feb. 23, 2023.

The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo is holding its 60th annual gala at the Cadence Bank Arena.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dresses are laid out and the suits are pressed and ready for Friday's charity ball in Tupelo.

The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo is holding its 60th annual gala at the Cadence Bank Arena.

Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo preparing for gala ball

Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo preparing for its annual gala ball. Photo Date: Feb. 23, 2023.

The event kicks off Friday night at 7:00 and will feature dinner by members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo, as well as dancing.

The charity ball is the Junior Auxiliary's only fundraiser of the year and raises money to help serve the children of Tupelo and Lee County.

Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo preparing for its annual gala ball. Photo Date: Feb. 23, 2023.

Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo preparing for its annual gala ball. Photo Date: Feb. 23, 2023.

The Citizen of the Year will also be announced Friday night. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the door.

Tags

Recommended for you