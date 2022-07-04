July 4th parade held Monday morning in Pontotoc

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values at or above 105 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Heat Advisory will likely be upgraded
to an Excessive Heat Warning later this week, for locations
where heat indices in excess of 110 degrees are expected. Heat
Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be
extended through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&
1 of 8
July 4th parade in Pontotoc, Mississippi, on July 4, 2022.