Judkins named SEC Freshman of the Week again

  • Updated
Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins, Source: OleMissSports.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

He rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in the Rebels’ loss at Arkansas.

Other honorees:

Offensive Players of the Week - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina, and Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas.

Defensive Player of the Week - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas.

Special Teams Players of the Week - Jack Podlesny, PK, Georgia, and Wesley Schelling, LS, Vanderbilt.

Offensive Linemen of the Week - Jaylen Nichols, LT, South Carolina, and Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas.

Defensive Lineman of the Week - Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia.

