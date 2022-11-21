Judkins named SEC Freshman of the Week again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
He rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in the Rebels’ loss at Arkansas.
Other honorees:
Offensive Players of the Week - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina, and Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas.
Defensive Player of the Week - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas.
Special Teams Players of the Week - Jack Podlesny, PK, Georgia, and Wesley Schelling, LS, Vanderbilt.
Offensive Linemen of the Week - Jaylen Nichols, LT, South Carolina, and Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas.
Defensive Lineman of the Week - Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia.