Judicial races to be settled in Tuesday's runoffs

(WTVA) — Some local voters will return to the polls on Tuesday to determine winners in five runoff elections for judgeships.
Michelle Easterling and Trina Davidson Brooks are running for a seat on the bench in the Circuit Court district covering Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties.
Devo Lancaster and Doug Evans are competing for another Circuit Court judgeship that serves Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties.
Oktibbeha County voters must choose a judge for its new County Court between Lee Ann Self Turner and Charles Bruce Brown.
Camelia Fondren and Tiffany Kilpatrick emerged from a field of eight candidates to make the runoff for judge of Lafayette County's new County Court.
The final judicial race is in Chickasaw County where Judy Henson and Vida Anderson Smith are competing for Justice Court judgeship that serves Buena Vista, Egypt, north Houlka, northwest Houston, Okolona and Van Vleet.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
