 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Judge rules on how United Furniture moves forward in bankruptcy

  • Updated
  • 0
scales of justice, justice, court, law

Credit: MGN

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday the liquidation of United Furniture will be through Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a trustee overseeing the process.

Attorney Philip Hearn represents hundreds of former United Furniture employees. He said this is the best option for his clients to get the most money out of the liquidation.

Wells Fargo was seeking a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which would have led to a faster liquidation but possibly less money.

United Furniture wanted a Chapter 11 bankruptcy but with company executives by themselves deciding the best way to get rid of the assets.

Regardless of the judge's ruling, the payouts will not happen overnight. It can actually take months for United to begin paying back people and vendors.

Tags

Recommended for you