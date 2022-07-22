 Skip to main content
Judge denies motion to dismiss indictments against Nettie Davis and Charles Penson

Nettie Davis and Charles Penson

Charles Penson and Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis. Photo Date: October 2021.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge denied the motions to dismiss the indictments against Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson for their alleged participation in an election lottery.

The two are accused of asking for money to raffle off to encourage voting in the June 8, 2021, city election. Davis was not up for reelection at the time.

They both argued state law unconstitutionally restricts political speech and is too vague.

Davis also argued state law violates the equal protection clause “because as a sitting Tupelo City Councilwoman, she can be removed from office, whereas non-candidates are subject only to a fine.”

Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk denied their motions on July 19.

Also, the prosecution motioned for a non-jury trial because the offense is a misdemeanor and the maximum penalty does not exceed six months.

According to the judge, the Mississippi Constitution gives the accused a right to a jury trial.

