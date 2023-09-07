JUCO football returns Thursday By: Sami Roebuck Sami Roebuck News/Sports Reporter Author email Sep 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO, Miss. - Local junior college football scores below.FINALNEMCC 20HINDS 7FINALICC 13JONES COLLEGE 27 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jones College Mississippi Tupelo Nemcc Icc Sami Roebuck News/Sports Reporter Author email Follow Sami Roebuck Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTVA 9 News Local Judge rules in favor of special runoff election in Okolona Updated Dec 1, 2021 News Huge operation netted 700 arrests across north Mississippi Updated Apr 27, 2022 Local Church members prepared Thanksgiving plates for the community. Updated Dec 1, 2021 High School Scott Brown named head football coach at Booneville Updated Nov 15, 2022 News South Mississippi sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returning home for burial Updated May 11, 2022 Community Skilled to Work - Recap of NEMCC job fair Updated Apr 25, 2022 Recommended for you