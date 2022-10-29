 Skip to main content
Jones, Catledge honored by Houston

  • Updated
  • 0
Chris Jones Terry Catledge

Houston High School retired the numbers of Chris Jones and Terry Catledge

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Houston School District retired the numbers of former NBA player Terry Catledge and current Kansas Chief Chris Jones. Jones also announced a donation of $200,000 to Houston High School athletics. 

