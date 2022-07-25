 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Johnson named interim police chief in Columbus

  Updated
  • 0
Doran Johnson, Keith Gaskin, Eddie Hawkins

(L-R): Doran Johnson, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Photo Date: July 22, 2022. Source: City of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus has named Doran Johnson interim chief of police.

The assistant chief will assume the role on Aug. 16 following the retirement of current Police Chief Fred Shelton.

Mayor Keith Gaskin asked Shelton to step down in early July.

When asked why, the mayor cited the city’s loss of approximately 80 officers during Shelton’s four-year tenure as chief of police.

"As mayor of Columbus, I am ultimately responsible for the public safety of all of our citizens,” Keith Gaskin said. “The public deserves to know that the safety level of our community is our top priority, not politics."

The mayor said the city will conduct a national search for the its next chief of police.

