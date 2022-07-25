Johnson named interim police chief in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus has named Doran Johnson interim chief of police.

The assistant chief will assume the role on Aug. 16 following the retirement of current Police Chief Fred Shelton.

Mayor Keith Gaskin asked Shelton to step down in early July.

When asked why, the mayor cited the city’s loss of approximately 80 officers during Shelton’s four-year tenure as chief of police.

"As mayor of Columbus, I am ultimately responsible for the public safety of all of our citizens,” Keith Gaskin said. “The public deserves to know that the safety level of our community is our top priority, not politics."

The mayor said the city will conduct a national search for the its next chief of police.