John Krasinski returns as 'Jack Ryan' after 3-year wait

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&