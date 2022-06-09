Jan. 6 chairman Bennie Thompson previews public hearings

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The chairman of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee said he is looking forward to the committee's first hearing Thursday on the 2021 attack of the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson was there among all of the madness on Jan. 6, 2021, when an angry mob stormed the Capitol and caused a riot.
The panel is comprised of Thompson along with six other Democrats and two Republicans.
He said their findings will be revealed through a series of hearings that will include several witnesses and video.
"If you look at what happen — that is not how we settle election disputes in this country,” he said. “We have elections going on in our state right now. If you disagree with the outcome, you ask for a recount. If the recount supports the ultimate winner, then you have a right to go to court. But under no circumstances do you tear the place up. And so, part of what you saw on January 6th is not who we are as Americans."
The lawmaker, who represents the Mississippi Delta, said the witnesses will shock people and the committee will show video that’s never been seen before.
You'll be able to watch live coverage of the hearing starting at 7 p.m. on WTVA and ABC WTVA.