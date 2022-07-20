Jamie Lee Curtis battles Michael Myers again in 'Halloween Ends' trailer

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 today and Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 today and Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Jamie Lee Curtis battles Michael Myers again in 'Halloween Ends' trailer

  • 0
Jamie Lee Curtis battles Michael Myers again in 'Halloween Ends' trailer

"Halloween Ends" is the third and final installment in the "Halloween" sequel-trilogy. Jamie Lee Curtis' resumes her character as Laurie Strode.

 From Universal Pictures

The first trailer for "Halloween Ends" is here.

The movie is the third and final installment in the "Halloween" sequel-trilogy. Jamie Lee Curtis' resumes her character Laurie Strode from 1978 original and once again faces off with villain Michael Myers, telling him "Come on, let's go," before they end up in a physical battle.

Curtis shared photos from her last day on set back in February, calling it "bittersweet."

The new movie follows 2018's "Halloween" and 2021's "Halloween Kills," but is said to be a departure in many ways.

The movie's official synopsis says: "Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

"Halloween Ends" hits theaters Oct. 14.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you