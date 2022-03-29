 Skip to main content
Jail escapee re-captured Monday afternoon in Prentiss County

jail, prison graphic

Credit: MGN

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An inmate’s escape didn’t last long Monday afternoon in Prentiss County.

According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, 36-year-old Bo Norris of Booneville escaped from the jail’s exercise yard at approximately 4:00.

The sheriff said Norris managed to escape under the yard's fence and ran into a nearby wooded area.

About 40 minutes later, the sheriff’s office was told Norris was being transported to the emergency room in Booneville where officers took him into custody.

Officers also arrested a female companion.

The sheriff said Norris was in jail on burglary and grand larceny charges and was being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections for supervision violation.

