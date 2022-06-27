Iuka man killed in weekend crash

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - An Iuka man died in a weekend crash in Tishomingo County.
Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon said the wreck happened Saturday afternoon, June 25 on Highway 25 North about six miles north of Iuka.
The coroner said Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a farm truck.
Hobbs was traveling southbound, and the northbound truck was trying to turn left onto County Road 982 when the collision happened.
Wilemon said the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.