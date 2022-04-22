Iuka man killed in Tennessee crash

GUYS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A man from north Mississippi died Wednesday in a Tennessee crash.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the wreck happened at approximately 5:26 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45 South in McNairy County.
The county is on the Mississippi border north of Corinth, Mississippi.
THP says two northbound vehicles, an SUV and a pickup truck, collided near the Smith Store Road intersection.
Two people in the SUV died: Anthony Hopkins, 60, of Guys, Tennessee, and Edwin Moore, 59, of Iuka, Mississippi.
The truck driver, a 33-year-old man from Selmer, Tennessee, was not injured.