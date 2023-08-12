 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Iuka man dies after deadly boat crash on Lake Pickwick

  • 0

Boat crash kills an Iuka man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it is investigating after an incident on Lake Pickwick left one Iuka man dead.

ALEA said the incident occurred early Saturday morning and claimed the life of Ricky D. Rodgers, 63, of Iuka, Miss.

The agency said Rodgers was fatally injured when an aluminum fishing vessel he was operating struck a support column on Second Creek Bridge.

ALEA said Rodgers was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident, was ejected from the vessel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency said the crash occurred on Pickwick Lake entering Second Creek near Waterloo in Lauderdale County.

Tags

Recommended for you