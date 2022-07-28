Iuka investigating public incident that resulted in dog's death

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Iuka is investigating a public incident that resulted in the death of a dog.
City Attorney Nate Clark said the incident happened at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly store.
He said an Iuka police officer pulled over a motorist there. Clark wouldn’t say why the motorist was pulled over.
The attorney said the motorist was arrested and transported away from the scene. He would not identify the man.
Clark said the vehicle contained at least one dog. He said a public works employee was tasked with removing the animal.
Clark said one dog died at the scene. He wouldn’t provide more details about the death.
Clark said the city is reviewing the incident and hopes to complete the initial investigation in the next 24 to 48 hours.