It's time to winterize cars and trucks

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s time to winterize your vehicle.
Carlock Toyota Service Advisor Casey Bullard recommends car owners check tire pressure, rubber hoses and belts.
Car owners should definitely check their car batteries and antifreeze, he added.
You may want to buy a tool to scrap ice off windows.
Car owners should also keep their gas tanks at least half full to prevent gas lines from freezing.
In the event of an emergency, consider getting jumper cables and store blankets and warming clothing.