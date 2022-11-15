 Skip to main content
It's time to winterize cars and trucks

  • Updated
  • 0
Cars in traffic during snowfall, Photo Date: 12/14/2016

Photo Date: 12/14/2016. Credit: Cropped Oregon Dept. of Transportation / CC BY 2.0. License Link.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s time to winterize your vehicle.

Carlock Toyota Service Advisor Casey Bullard recommends car owners check tire pressure, rubber hoses and belts.

Car owners should definitely check their car batteries and antifreeze, he added.

You may want to buy a tool to scrap ice off windows.

Car owners should also keep their gas tanks at least half full to prevent gas lines from freezing.

In the event of an emergency, consider getting jumper cables and store blankets and warming clothing.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

