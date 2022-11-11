It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS)
The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow.
Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
She said the dogs need to be adopted.
"We have wonderful animals here waiting to find a loving home,” she said. “They are just precious and they're here through no fault of their own. So shelter animals are the best animals, so come rescue a baby today."
Deason said it’s very important owners spay and neuter their pets.
Anyone wanting to adopt or foster an animal should contact the TLHS to get more information.