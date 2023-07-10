'It's a miracle that I'm still here,' Monroe County man survives being hit by lightning

MONROE CO., Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man is recovering after lightning struck him Saturday morning, July 8.
Quinn Pounders was fishing with his friends on the Buttahatchee River, the Buttahatchee River is about a quarter mile north of the Tombigbee River, when he literally got the shock of his life.
"I felt something running through me and I woke up at the bottom of the boat," Pounders said.
Pounders said he and his friends were trying to take shelter from the rain.
He reached for a tree by the bank of the river when lightning struck him.
"I heard a loud boom. I felt it pretty much in my hand as soon as it happened and it ran up my arm and down," Pounders explain, " I stopped feeling it in my knee. I don't remember anything after I felt it running through me until I woke up."
Pounders said the force threw him to the ground and he was unconscious for for less than a minute.
Pounders said he was given the all-clear from doctors but the right side of his body was tingling and numb.
"Best way to describe that was that my right side was asleep and I couldn't feel my fingers," Pounders said.
He is now part of an elite group of survivors.
"It's for sure a miracle that I'm still here," Pounders said.
He is now warning others to think twice before going out during storms.
"Soon, as you hear thunder, it's time to head back to the boat ramp as fast as possible," said Pounders.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the odds of being hit by lightning are less than one in a million.
The CDC says most lightning deaths happen during the summer, especially during July.
So remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!