Itawamba's Isaac Smith and others sign with colleges

  • Updated
  • 0
Isaac Smith signs with Mississippi State

Itawamba AHS football player Isaac Smith announces his decision to play for Mississippi State. Photo Date: Dec. 21, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - National Signing Day was on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

High school and junior college football players signed National Letters of Intent to play college football at their schools of choice.

Open each link below to view signings for Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, and Alabama. Each university will update its list throughout the day.

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Southern Miss

Alabama

Some local signees are shown below.

Steven Cattledge Jr. signs with Troy

Former Columbus High School and East Mississippi Community College player Steven Cattledge Jr. signs with Troy University. Photo Date: Dec. 21, 2022.
Zywan Lacey

Zywan Lacey of Columbus High School signs with Gulf Coast Mississippi Community College. Photo Date: Dec. 21, 2022.
Ethan Conner signs with Troy

Former Columbus High School and East Mississippi Community College player Ethan Conner signs with Troy University. Photo Date: Dec. 21, 2022.
Malaki Pegues, Alex Sanford, Mack Howard

(L-R): Malaki Pegues signs with Troy University. Alex Sanford signs with Arkansas. Mack Howard signs with Utah. Credit: Oxford School District.

For players who did not sign on Wednesday, they will be able to sign on Feb. 1, 2023.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

