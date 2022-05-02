Itawamba County moves inmates into new jail

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Itawamba County Jail and Sheriff's Office is near completion.
Itawamba Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the inmates will move in the new facility today.
With the facility comes new features including an infirmary, a nurse practitioner and fully functional kitchen.
The 911 dispatch will be in the building as well.
Dickinson said the facility sits on 10 acres of land and can house up to 154 inmates.
Dickinson is also open to helping surrounding counties house inmates.
The building will be able to withstand winds up to 200 miles per hour.
He said this is a major upgrade from their previous jail which is 75 years old.