Itawamba Community College showcases native artist's work

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) is commemorating Black History Month with an exhibition titled "Eshe (eh-sheh) = Life an Abstract Metal Frame of Mind".
The building that the art gallery is in is the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center on ICC's campus.
The exhibit features a collection of acrylic and mixed media pieces.
Artist Victoria Cummings-BoBo of Evergreen work ranges from miniature models that reflect everyday people to vibrant paintings and statuesque colorful objects.
Bobo says there is one word that describes how she feels about having her work showcased.
"Gratitude. I am so happy to be here and I thank the ICC art department and most of all I thank the instructor professor Whittington for giving me this opportunity to do this."
If you would like to visit the gallery it is open from 8:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Admission is free and open to the public.