...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Itawamba Community College announces it will not raise tuition this year

Itawamba Community College Orientation

Itawamba Community College's student recruitment team welcomes upcoming freshman at this year's orientation. Photo: July 19, 2022. 

 By: Sami Roebuck

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College has announced it will not be raising tuition costs for the 2022-2023 school year.

ICC’s Recruitment Coordinator Michael Holloway says this decision makes sense for the college.

“That is our mission: ‘To provide affordable education for our students.’”

Itawamba’s choice to keep tuition costs the same is particularly important considering the current state of inflation.

Many essential needs such as gas, food, and rent have increased in recent months. ICC did not want their tuition costs to follow that trend.

Holloway says it is important to keep both their college mission and cost of living at the forefront of their minds during the decision process.

“We always take that [our mission] into account for everything that we do and just understanding the times that we are in now, understanding that our students will be feeling that,” says Holloway.

Tykez Daniels, a student and recruitment leader at ICC, says the college is not just a place to receive an education.

“ICC means a lot to me. It’s my place where I feel at home away from my house,” says Daniels.

Students and parents are likely to find relief in this recent news.

“It will ease parents at home because it gives them the feeling that their kids are safe and that their kids won’t have that financial debt and burden on them. They know that their kids can succeed and get everything they need,” Daniels continues. “It’s good for ICC, because not only are they serving prospective students, but also serving their community.”

The decision to not raise tuition will benefit all the students at Itawamba Community College. Itawamba will be one of the cheapest options for prospective students in the area.

