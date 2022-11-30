'It was very scary,' Steens resident said of storm

STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents in Steens described Tuesday evening’s tornado as fast and loud.

The storm split trees, downed power lines and left behind debris.

“We barely made it into the storm shelter before everything started falling around it,” resident Victoria Johnson said. “It was very scary.”

Her brother Anthony Elizenberry said the storm went by in the blink of an eye. It’s something he and his sister will never forget.

“We were preparing to go to the storm shelter because of the sirens, tornado sirens and it sounded like a train.”

Elizenberry said, “I got in the storm shelter right here just in time ‘cause I heard, first I was thinking, 'Well ain't nothing gonna happen.' Then I heard a lot of wind go shhhhhh.”

A tree fell on the storm shelter Elizenberry, Johnson and their family sought refuge in.

“My daughter was praying, crying and praying,” Johnson said. “My grand babies were crying. But, it was hard.”

Chace Garrison works for a local tree company and he's been working storms just like this one for 10 years. He said it affected just about everyone.

“A lot of homes damaged,” he said. “Pretty much this community. You know, just about every house got touched by this storm here and it stings.”