'It scared the hell out of me,' Corinth man said of storm

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Corinthians spent Thursday clearing storm debris and restoring power.
Wednesday’s storms left behind significant amount of damage to homes and businesses.
Alcorn County EMA Director Rickey Gibens said the situation is a lot better than Wednesday night.
Billy Jones is a retired military veteran who lives with his wife. They sought shelter in their hallway.
Thursday morning, he found a tree limb blocking his door.
"I heard trees falling around my house,” he said. “I heard my cars get smashed. I looked outside and all I could see was everything looked green. It scared the hell out of me."
Jones said he’s been blessed with good neighbors who have helped with debris removal.
Mary Katherine Jones owns the house shown in the images.
Her husband Kirk Jones said, "She was so sad and it is just terrible. It was such a beautiful home and beautiful store. You can hear these chainsaws now taking down the humungous tree that fell on it."