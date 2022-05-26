Is there a link between animal abuse and mass shootings?

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Experts say animal cruelty is one of the first signs of violent behavior, and that was apparently the case with this week's shooter in Texas.
Not only is animal cruelty a problem in other areas, but also here in north Mississippi.
Director of Operations Misty Daniels of the Amory Humane Society said they took in 92 animals and at least half of that was from neglect and hoarding cases.
Daniels said the laws in Mississippi aren't strong enough to prosecute for felony in these acts.
Considering the Texas gunman, she believes he was physically abusing animals.
"It is just horrifying and to go from animal abuse to human abuse, we've seen that many, many times and cases here."
Animal abuse probed in Uvalde and Buffalo suspected shooters' past