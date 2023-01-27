 Skip to main content
Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man

Adrian McCoy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana.

McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances.

Evidence from McCoy arrest

The arrest happened at the Motel 7 on McCullough Blvd. on January 18th.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set McCoy’s bond at $40,000.00.

A hold was placed on McCoy by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to his parole status at the time of his arrest.

