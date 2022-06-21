 Skip to main content
Investigation into Monroe County scam netted arrests and recovery of stolen property

  • Updated
Monroe County Sheriff's Department

Monroe County Sheriff's Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation spanning half a year netted several arrests in Monroe County.

The investigation centered around a scam that targeted individuals trying to sell motorcycles and ATVs online.

Ultimately, the victims were conned out of money and the vehicles.

One such victim tried to sell an ATV to help pay for his wife’s brain surgery but fell victim to the scam.

The following suspects have already been arrested. More arrests are expected to be made.

Christopher Bradley, 26, of Aberdeen, faces nine counts of felony false pretense.

Christopher Devontae Bradley

Janiqua Edmond, 21, of Aberdeen, is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Janiqua Edmond

Shaquayne Ware, 27, of Aberdeen, is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Shaquayne Shadrick Ware

Antoine Griffin Jr., 27, of Aberdeen, is also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and faces two counts of felony false pretense.

Antoine Griffin Jr.

Some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and California. Open this link to view the stolen items.

