Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting continues in Lamar County

  • Updated
  • 0
VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - The State of Alabama continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that ultimately left one person dead.

The shooting happened Friday morning, Jan. 13 on County Road 10 in Lamar County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), it happened after a Vernon Police pursuit. ALEA and Vernon Police have not provided a reason for the chase.

Devin Cribbs, 24, of Vernon, was wounded and later died. It’s unclear if he was the driver of the vehicle. WTVA is working to get in contact with a family member.

No officers were injured.

