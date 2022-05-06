 Skip to main content
Investigation into Alcorn County murder nets three more arrests

Lamon West Jr., Kimberly Bradley, Keayrah Edmontson

(L-R): Lamon West Jr., Kimberly Bradley, Keayrah Edmontson, Source: Alcorn County Sheriff's Office.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three more arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Quantavis Fernando in Alcorn County.

Alcorn County investigators charged Kimberly Bradley, 54, of New Albany, with accessory after the fact to murder. She’s the mother of murder suspect Courtland Bradley.

Suspect arrested after body found on county road in Corinth

25-year-old Courtland Alexander Bradley, charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, after the suspected murder of 22-year-old Quantavis T. Fernando in Corinth on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Investigators also charged Keayrah Edmontson, 21, of Corinth, with accessory after the fact to murder. Sheriff Ben Caldwell said Edmontson is Courtland Bradley’s girlfriend.

Finally, investigators charged Lamon West Jr., 29, of Corinth, with murder.

Fernando’s body was found Sunday, May 1 on the side of County Road 182.

The sheriff did not share more details about the arrests.

