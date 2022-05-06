Investigation into Alcorn County murder nets three more arrests

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three more arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Quantavis Fernando in Alcorn County.

Alcorn County investigators charged Kimberly Bradley, 54, of New Albany, with accessory after the fact to murder. She’s the mother of murder suspect Courtland Bradley.

Investigators also charged Keayrah Edmontson, 21, of Corinth, with accessory after the fact to murder. Sheriff Ben Caldwell said Edmontson is Courtland Bradley’s girlfriend.

Finally, investigators charged Lamon West Jr., 29, of Corinth, with murder.

Fernando’s body was found Sunday, May 1 on the side of County Road 182.

The sheriff did not share more details about the arrests.