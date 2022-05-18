Investigation continues into Lamar County death

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Local and state law enforcement continue to investigate the death of a man who was found dead at his home in Lamar County.
Andrew Cunningham, 40, was found on Monday morning, May 16. He died from apparent gunshot wounds.
“The investigators are working really hard to piece together what happened to Mr. Cunningham,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “If anyone has any information about Mr. Cunningham’s death, please contact my office or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.”